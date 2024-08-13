Eeirly Quiet Laferrari Successor Spied On The Streets Of Maranello

Rumored to premiere in October 2024, the Prancing Horse that will succeed the LaFerrari has been recently spied by carparazzo Varryx with production bodywork. The most striking detail is the lack of sound, which is explained by the 50-kph speed limit in Maranello.

Not being able to rev that baby into the stratosphere is one thing, but as opposed to the LaFerrari, the newcomer is powered by a completely different engine. A turbocharged mill, that is, which is based on the V6 of the road-going 296 and Le Mans-winning 499P.

While that may be shocking to hardcore and casual enthusiasts, there is a reason for the switch from twelve to six cylinders. In addition to emission and fuel economy regulations, the sixer produces maximum torque at lower engine speeds due to its twin snails. Think 740 Nm (546 pound-feet) at 6,250 revolutions per minute versus 700 Nm (516 pound-feet) at 6,750 revs for the LaFerrari's big-boy V12.