Egyptians In Talks With Porsche To Buy Out Stake In Bugatti

HOF Capital, a fund co-founded by Onsi Sawiris of Egypt’s billionaire Sawiris family, and BlueFive Capital are in talks to acquire Porsche AG’s stake in the company that owns the Bugatti supercar brand, according to Bloomberg.

The investors are discussing a joint bid for Porsche’s holding in Bugatti Rimac, the venture between German automaker Porsche and Croatia’s Rimac Group.

The talks also include a plan for HOF Capital and other investors to purchase Porsche’s minority stake in Rimac Group itself.