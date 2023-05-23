Eight Countries Stand In The Way Of Tough Euro 7 Emission Requirements

The extremely stringent Euro 7 emissions regulations could be blocked in the European Union after it was announced Monday that eight countries signed a letter objecting to the legislation's passage. These countries constitute a large enough bloc to stop the regulations from advancing any further and call for Euro 7 to be scrapped in its entirety, Automotive News reports. France, Italy, Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Romania, and Slovakia all signed the letter. Germany did not sign the document, although its transportation minister, Volker Wissing, has been very vocal and very skeptical of Euro 7. Germany was likewise one of the leaders in the successful effort to carve out so-called E-fuels from the EU's all-out 2035 internal combustion ban. E-fuels are effectively sustainable synthetic gasoline, made from a synthesis of hydrogen and carbon dioxide using green energy.



