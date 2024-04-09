Eight Months In And 30,000 Cybertruck Owners Still Don't Have FSD They Paid For

More than eight months after the start of deliveries, the Tesla Cybertruck has yet to receive the FSD Capability that was included with the Foundation Series package. According to a recent scoop, more than 30,000 owners are still waiting for the Full Self-Driving capability they paid for. On November 30, 2023, Tesla delivered the first 10 Cybertrucks to their owners, ending a long period of uncertainty for reservation holders. However, the joy would soon turn into disappointment, especially as Tesla significantly raised the price of its electric pickup. Not only did the Cybertruck cost considerably more than it was announced in 2019, but Tesla also asked for a significant markup disguised as the Foundation Series package.



Read Article