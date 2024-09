An 8-year-old girl was found safe after she took her mom's car for a 25 minute joy ride to Target in Bainbridge, Ohio.

The little girl took her family's 2020 Nissan Rogue from their house in Bedford on Sunday morning.

Her family reported her missing to the Bedford Police Department around 7am. To their amazement, a neighbor's ring camera revealed the little girl climbed up into the driver's seat and drove off in the SUV.