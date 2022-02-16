Eighty Percent Of New Car Buyers In January Paid Over MSRP

It's no secret that the new car market is currently an utter mess. Coronavirus has hamstrung factories across the globe, shipping is an absolute nightmare, and manufacturers cannot build anywhere near enough cars to meet demand. This has manifested a terrible situation for consumers, but an incredibly lucrative one for anyone selling four wheels and a set of keys, as dealer markups skyrocket and the used market continues to defy the laws of depreciation. And unfortunately, for anyone hoping for a new set of wheels, the market shows no signs of slowing any time soon. A staggering 82.2 percent of new cars sold in January went for more than MSRP, which is a new record, Edmunds reports.



Read Article