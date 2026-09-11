Electric Boxster Prototype Comes Back From The Dead To Haunt The Nurburgring Once More

It would appear that reports about the canning of the pure-electric Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman were, indeed, greatly exaggerated. A prototype of the petrol-free drop-top was spotted testing on the Nurburgring, with its brakes glowing red, giving us our best look yet at the hotly-debated next evolution of Porsche’s entry-level sports car. The new Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman have been in development for several long years at this point, and were originally destined to be available exclusively with battery power. Then in 2025, Porsche announced that the most focused, top-tier versions of the twins – basically, the next GT4, Spyder or GT4 RS – would, in fact, now feature an old fashioned contraption called a combustion engine.



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