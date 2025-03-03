Electric Mercedes GLC SUV To Arrive In 2026

New spy images of the all-electric Mercedes GLC have surfaced, revealing more details about the critical new SUV that is set to arrive in 2026.

In contrast to shots of prototypes we’ve previously seen, these new images reveal a car that’s much closer to production, with a series of fairly substantial changes to the car’s front-end design.

This includes new headlights, which look smaller and lower-set. These are more in keeping with the existing combustion-powered models and give us the impression that the GLC will be less distinctively ‘EV’ in its design.