Electric Mini Moke Californian Appeals To The Woke With A $42,000 Price Tag

Moke International has announced US pricing for the Electric Moke Californian, the first highway-legal version of the Mini Moke ever to go on sale in the US. Priced from $41,900, it's not exactly cheap considering that it can only reach a top speed of 50 mph (80 km/h). Customers can now reserve their highway-legal electric beach buggy on Moke International's new US website for a refundable fee of $990. However, the company says they will have to act swiftly because sales are limited to 325 cars per year and there's strong interest in the Electric Moke Californian. The limited production run is due to the fact the automaker has to comply with the 2015 Low Volume Motor Vehicles Manufacturers Act.



