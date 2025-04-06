Electric Pickups Got Huge Publicity From The Left But Failed To Deliver To A Right Based Audience

It was one of several electric pickups attracting huge consumer interest and poised to transform one of the auto industry’s biggest segments.

“Trucks have been the same for a very long time, like 100 years,” Musk said before a cheering audience. “We need something different.” At one point during the presentation, a fan yelled back to Musk, “Take my money.” And Tesla did.

Refundable reservations of $100 to $250 for the Cybertruck reached over 1 million by the time the unpainted pickup went into production in late 2023, Musk said. He predicted annual sales of 250,000 to half a million.