Electric Range Rover Sport Caught In Wild For The First Time

Another Range Rover EV prototype has been caught virtually undisguised, and this time, it's the smaller Range Rover Sport. Land Rover engineers are testing the electric Range Rover Sport on the Nurburgring, fine-tuning suspension and traction control on the wet track. The production model is expected to launch in 2025. Land Rover is preparing to offer electric-powered variants of its Range Rover models, with the Range Rover Sport EV joining the Range Rover EV and the Range Rover Velar EV spotted earlier. Our photographers caught the Range Rover Sport uncamouflaged, something we've seen earlier with the Range Rover EV in August and September, but not the Range Rover Velar EV. There's an obvious explanation for this decision: the electric variants of the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport will not differ visually from their ICE counterparts. The Velar, on the other hand, will be a completely new model, and Land Rover has all the reasons to keep the design under wraps for now. This is also reflected in the production timeline, with the former EV models starting their careers earlier next year, whereas the Range Rover Velar will have a longer development cycle.



