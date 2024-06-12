Electric School Bus Maker Lays Off Half Of Global Workforce And Seeks Bailout

Electric school bus maker Lion Electric has suspended manufacturing at its Joliet, Illinois facility after laying off nearly four hundred workers – more than half its global employees. The company hopes Canadian real estate developers Groupe Mach can save the day.

The remaining 300-off Lion Electric employees are working to manage the company’s ongoing operations – including sales, deliveries, and customer service – while the executive team engages Groupe Mach in discussions to provide more funding to the cash-strapped electric bus manufacturer.



The 900,000 square-foot Joliet factory opened in July 2023, and is the largest all-electric medium- and heavy-duty vehicle assembly plant in the US. At full capacity, the plant is capable of churning out some 20,000 electric vehicles annually.