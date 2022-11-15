Electric Truck Stops Will Consume As Much Energy As A Small Town

Next month, Tesla plans to deliver the first of its electric Semi trucks that are able to haul a full 40 ton-load some 500 miles on a single charge. These massive batteries-on-wheels may accelerate the transition to electrified transport, but those responsible for delivering the power are starting to ask: Are we ready for this? Probably not, according to a sweeping new study of highway charging requirements conducted by utility company National Grid. Researchers found that by 2030, electrifying a typical highway gas station will require as much power as a professional sports stadium — and that’s mostly just for electrified passenger vehicles. As more electric trucks hit the road, the projected power needs for a big truck stop by 2035 will equal that of a small town.



