Electric Vehicle Owners Are Rolling In Charging Stations Into Car Loans

Buying an EV can come with additional out-of-pocket expenses, like paying for the installation of a home charging setup. Astute minds at the Bank of America identified this new opportunity, with the company now allowing customers to finance a home EV charger as part of a new car purchase.

Many new EV customers are eager to purchase a home charging solution for their new car. Being able to keep the car topped off in the garage is, after all, a key benefit of EVs over ICE-powered vehicles. Chargers can be expensive, however, and thus it makes sense that customers might like to roll them into their new auto loan.



