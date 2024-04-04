Electric Vehicles Make Up Almost 13% Of BMW Sales In The US

With the debut of the i5, BMW’s electric vehicle fleet in the U.S. has expanded to four models. This strategic move paid off handsomely, with the brand experiencing an impressive 62.3% surge in EV sales compared to the same period last year.

In total, BMW moved 10,713 units of its i4s, i5s, i7s, and iXs during the first quarter of 2024. This translates to electric vehicles comprising an impressive 12.7% of the German carmaker’s total sales, with Americans snapping up 84,475 BMWs overall during that timeframe.











