Electric Vehicles May Have Saved The Autobahn Unlimited Speed Limit Due To Limited Range

Over the last several years, the top speeds of vehicles have risen to wild heights, leading to calls that Germany’s unlimited Autobahns should be given formal speed limits. The country’s transport minister, Volker Wissing, has now tempered any suggestion that a limit might be introduced soon.

“The pace is the personal responsibility of the citizens, as long as others are not endangered. The state should hold back here,” Wissing told German media. “The high energy prices are already causing many people to drive more slowly. And with e-cars, people won’t drive as fast because they want to save their batteries.”