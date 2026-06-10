Electrified Cars Become The Driving Force Globally For The First Time

Gasoline-only cars secured 49 percent of global sales in the first half of 2026, dropping below the 50 percent mark for the first time as consumers increasingly choose hybrids and battery-electric alternatives. The number is telling, but the way the market got here matters a lot more.

As per Mobility Global data analyzed by Nikkei, hybrids moved 7.27 million units between January and June 2026. Battery-electric vehicles reached 6.87 million, and gas-only vehicles fell to 20.25 million. That means the internal combustion engine is still involved in a large majority of new vehicle purchases, but alas, it just isn't winning the whole sale by itself anymore.