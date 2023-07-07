Electrified Porsche Cayenne Caught Making A Scene

Despite facing a lot of criticism for entering the crossover game with the first-gen Cayenne back in 2002, Porsche kept evolving its flagship high-rider, and a little over a decade later, they expanded the offering with the smaller Macan.

Sharing its construction with the VW Touareg, Audi Q7, Q8, Bentley Bentayga, and Lamborghini Urus, the Cayenne is currently in its third generation. It is offered in two body styles, SUV and Coupe, comes to life in Slovakia and Malaysia, and can be ordered with a multitude of powertrains, including several electrified assemblies.