Half of all vehicles sold in China in July were either new pure electric vehicles (EV) or plug-in hybrids, industry data showed, a milestone that underscores how far the world's biggest auto market has leapt ahead of Western counterparts in EV adoption.

Sales of so-called new energy vehicles (NEVs) jumped 37% last month from the same period a year earlier, accounting for a record 50.7% of car sales, data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) showed.