Electrified Volkswagen Tiguan Caught During Testing

The current Tiguan has been on sale since 2015 and Volkswagen has now started testing its replacement. Our spy shots show a test mule based on the current car’s body, but with a few key differences.

Reports state the mule is running on electric power, although whether it’s a full BEV or in the pure-electric mode of a hybrid powertrain remains to be seen. Given Volkswagen’s investment into its ID range of electric cars and the existence of the similarly-sized ID.4, an electric Tiguan isn’t likely.