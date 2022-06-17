Electrified Volkswagen Tiguan Caught During Testing

Agent009 submitted on 6/17/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:41:39 AM

Views : 140 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoexpress.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The current Tiguan has been on sale since 2015 and Volkswagen has now started testing its replacement. Our spy shots show a test mule based on the current car’s body, but with a few key differences. 

Reports state the mule is running on electric power, although whether it’s a full BEV or in the pure-electric mode of a hybrid powertrain remains to be seen. Given Volkswagen’s investment into its ID range of electric cars and the existence of the similarly-sized ID.4, an electric Tiguan isn’t likely.



Read Article


Electrified Volkswagen Tiguan Caught During Testing

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)