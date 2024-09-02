Electrify America Opens First Indoor EV Charging Facility Complete With Lounge

Tesla's NACS Supercharger stations may have taken over the country, but Volkswagen Group's Electrify America isn't letting up as it introduces its first indoor charging facility. Located in America's biggest EV-adapting state, California, the flagship charging establishment offers DC fast chargers shielded from outside elements.



Electrify America's indoor charging facility is located at 928 Harrison Street in San Francisco, two blocks from the Bay Bridge. It opens on February 9, providing 24/7 access to 20 fast-charging stations that charge at up to 350 kilowatts while EV owners visit the South Market neighborhood. The facility also boasts round-the-clock monitoring and security.





