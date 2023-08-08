Electrify America To Bill EV Owners For Idle Time After Charging

Electrify America will implement new pricing on its EV charging network starting August 17, 2023, according to a communication sent to its customers shared on a Reddit thread. Users will find station-specific pricing at various Electrify America charging stations nationwide, plus idle fees will apply to occupied chargers. After the changes take effect, detailed pricing information will be available through the EA app. Currently, Electrify America charges customers a fixed rate per kilowatt-hour (kWh) or based on the duration of time spent connected to the charging station, varying rates from state to state. In some applicable states, the rate per kWh stands at $0.48, which took effect last February, the last time there was a price hike. Others charge based on time, with varying rates depending on the charge speed.



Read Article