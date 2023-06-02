Electrify America To Raise Prices By Up To 25% On March 1st Blaming High Energy Costs

Electrify America (EA), which is currently one of the largest DC fast-charger networks in the United States, announced it will raise its prices starting on March 6, both for subscribers and occasional users.

In a note sent to customers, Electrify America said that the higher cost of electricity and rising operational costs made it update its pricing policy. Currently, one kilowatt-hour for non-subscribers costs $0.43, but from March it will be $0.48/kWh. That’s not a big change – only five cents per kWh – but when you’re driving across the country in an EV and charging at EA, it adds up.