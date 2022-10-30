Electrify America's Fast Chargers RARELY Used. Are We BEGINNING To See Cracks In The EV World's ARMOR?

They began the year with just 0.5 sessions per day and grew to the larger number by the end of the year.



Of course, as an average, some stalls would see far more and some less, and they would see more on some days and less on others. As such many stalls would not see use on many days, while others might get a line at certain times.



These small numbers are surprising because Electrify America is the largest of the non-Tesla charging network (though a fairly distant 2nd to Tesla.) It’s unlikely any of the others are doing much better. The number is certainly not enough to support the cost of a charging station, though today that cost is handled by government subsidies, and particularly in the case of EA, due to the large penalty VW had to pay over the dieselgate scandal, which is what got EA started. Based on data from subsidy applications in California and Texas, installation costs anywhere from $100,000 to $200,000 per stall, while Tesla manages a much lower price.



With gas prices at all-time highs, this doesn't bode well with the medias belief there will be an EV in every garage anytime soon.



