Electronic Door Handles Claim Another Life In Fiery Xiaomi SU7 Ultra Crash

Electronic door releases and the "cool" retractable door handles that Tesla pioneered on the Model S continue to kill people. The driver of a Xiaomi SU7 Ultra lost his life after crashing the electric sports car into the median of a Chinese highway. His car burst into flames, and the electronic door release system malfunctioned, trapping the driver inside.