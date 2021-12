Please tell us why these politicians who have virtually ZERO life accomplishments have any followings whatsoever?



And WHO would be DUMB enough to donate to her in order to get a wealth tax approved?



I'd rather have MORE Musk's and LESS Warren's in the USA. How about YOU?





Here are 6 Facebook ads that @SenWarren is running against @elonmusk.



1/ calling Elon a whining baby and scared. pic.twitter.com/OII24Nio6J — Dave Lee (@heydave7) December 18, 2021