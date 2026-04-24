Elon Building Rockets But Can’t Match BYD’s Charger? 9 Minutes to 97% On this BYD? Sorry, We’ve Heard This Chinese Fairytale Before

BYD just dropped another headline-grabbing claim that’s making the internet lose its mind. According to Autocar, the updated Atto 3 can charge from 10% to 97% in nine minutes using a monstrous 1500kW “flash” charger. That’s not a typo. One-point-five megawatts. Faster than most home EV chargers can even dream about. BYD says the new rear-drive versions will hit 335-390 miles on the ultra-generous China CLTC cycle, with fancier styling and a bigger boot to boot.



Cool story. But let’s cut the marketing fog: the Chinese are full of shit on this one.



If cramming 1.5 megawatts into a passenger car battery was truly possible without catastrophic downsides, don’t you think the guy literally building reusable rockets in space would have done it on his cars by now? Elon Musk’s Tesla empire has access to some of the most advanced battery chemistry, thermal management, and power electronics on Earth. SpaceX literally lands orbital-class boosters. Yet Tesla’s fastest V3/V4 Superchargers top out around 250-350 kW in real-world use. They’re not rolling out 1500 kW stalls because the physics doesn’t lie.



There are always huge trade-offs. At those charge rates you’re generating insane heat — enough to cook cells, warp modules, or trigger thermal runaway. Battery life would crater; we’re talking 20-30% capacity loss after a couple of years instead of the usual slow fade. Safety is another nightmare — one dodgy connector or software glitch and you’ve got a lithium fire that makes a petrol car look tame. Then there’s the grid: a single 1500 kW charger pulls more instantaneous power than dozens of houses. Scale that across a country and your electrical infrastructure melts.



BYD’s “breakthrough” is classic Chinese EV playbook — eye-watering paper specs, optimistic test cycles, and conveniently ignored real-world caveats. Impressive on a show stand. In your driveway or on a long motorway trip? Different story. Until we see independent, cold-weather, repeated-cycle tests, this is just more hype from a nation that’s mastered the art of the too-good-to-be-true headline.









New BYD Atto 3 can recharge from 10% to 97% in nine minutes ?? https://t.co/DxVHR5tyBR pic.twitter.com/BDYr4joKjR — Autocar (@autocar) April 24, 2026









