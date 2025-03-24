Elon Muck To Sue US Representative For Defamation Over Social Media Posts And Televised Comments

Elon Musk has announced that he is filing a lawsuit against former United States Representative Jamaal Bowman over his recent comments in a CNN segment.
 
Musk shared his legal intentions in a post on social media platform X.
 
During an appearance on CNN, Bowman, who made news in 2023 by triggering a fire alarm while Congress was in session, strongly criticized Elon Musk. Unlike other Musk critics, Bowman went straight for the jugular, calling the CEO a “Nazi” and a “thief.” Bowman’s comments received polarizing reactions in social media, with some users stating that such words could be used to sue for defamation.


