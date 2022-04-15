Elon Musk Already Has A Plan B In Place If Twitter Takeover Falters

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that if Twitter’s board does not accept the terms of his buyout offer, there is a “Plan B.”

During Musk’s appearance at TED 2022, the Tesla CEO, who is also Twitter’s largest shareholder, was grilled about his proposal to buy the social media platform at $54.20 per share on Thursday morning.



Musk has openly criticized and questioned Twitter’s ability to support free speech, a constitutional right in the United States. Musk polled his millions of Twitter followers in early April, asking if the platform adhered to the right to free speech. Over 70 percent of participants said no.

During Head of TED Chris Anderson’s interview with Musk, he asked the CEO what would happen if the Twitter board did not approve the sale. “Is there a Plan B?”