Elon Musk And Tesla Sued By Shareholders Over Self Driving Safety

Elon Musk and Tesla were sued by shareholders who accused them of securities fraud for concealing the significant risk that the company's self-driving vehicles, including the Robotaxi, were dangerous.
 
The proposed class action was filed on Monday night, following Tesla's first public test of its robotaxis in late June in the company's Austin, Texas, hometown.
 
That test showed the vehicles speeding, braking suddenly, driving over a curb, entering the wrong lane, and dropping off passengers in the middle of multilane roads.


