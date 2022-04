Shortly after news broke that Elon Musk now owns a substantial stake in Twitter, the Tesla CEO is already asking users if they want an edit button.

As of this writing, 76.3% of users are in favor of an edit button, and 23.7% voted “no.” On April 2, the official Twitter account tweeted that the company was working on an edit button. Some Twitter users responded to the announcement, stating an edit button was unnecessary, while a few wondered if it was a late April Fool’s joke.