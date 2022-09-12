Elon Musk Assigns China Chief To Lead Texas Giga Factory

Tom Zhu, a longtime Tesla employee who oversaw the construction of the automaker’s gigafactory in Shanghai, will reportedly be brought in to help bring the company’s factory in Texas up to speed.

Zhu is currently in Austin, visiting the factory, and has brought with him a group of engineers from his team in China to assist him in overseeing the acceleration of production at the factory, sources who asked to remain nameless told Bloomberg.

The executive is currently the head of Tesla’s Asia Pacific operations, and has been with Tesla since 2014, first joining the company to help it build its Supercharger network. It is not clear how long Zhu will be staying in Austin, nor whether he will retain his duties in Asia.