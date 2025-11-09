Elon Musk Assures Investors Of Enhanced Security Protection As Stream Of Leftist Assassination Attempts Continues

Agent009 submitted on 9/11/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:00:12 PM

Views : 650 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.teslarati.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has assured TSLA investors that he would be enhancing his security detail. 
 
Musk’s comments were posted on X in the aftermath of the slaying of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk.
 
Kirk was slain during a speaking engagement at Utah Valley University as part of Turning Point USA’s first event on a tour of college campuses, as noted in a Politico report. Kirk was a notable voice in the conservative movement and a close ally of the Trump administration, which led to aggressive critics openly wishing him harm. 


Read Article


Elon Musk Assures Investors Of Enhanced Security Protection As Stream Of Leftist Assassination Attempts Continues

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)