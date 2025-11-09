Elon Musk Assures Investors Of Enhanced Security Protection As Stream Of Leftist Assassination Attempts Continues

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has assured TSLA investors that he would be enhancing his security detail.

Musk’s comments were posted on X in the aftermath of the slaying of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk.

Kirk was slain during a speaking engagement at Utah Valley University as part of Turning Point USA’s first event on a tour of college campuses, as noted in a Politico report. Kirk was a notable voice in the conservative movement and a close ally of the Trump administration, which led to aggressive critics openly wishing him harm.