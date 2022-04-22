Elon Musk Becomes $23 Billion Richer After Record Q1 Results

As you may already know, Tesla CEO Elon Musk doesn't take a salary, at least not in the traditional sense. Even though Tesla is the world's most valuable automaker, and arguably a huge part of that success is thanks to Musk, he doesn't get a normal paycheck. Instead, the vocal CEO gets stock options, but only if he (more importantly his employees and executives) works for them.
In short, Tesla provided Musk with a long list of milestones the company should work to achieve now and into the future. When Tesla achieves a certain number of milestones, Musk gets another compensation package.
According to Reuters, Musk's most recent payout of $23 billion became available not long after he announced that he was offering to buy Twitter. However, the compensation agreement must be approved by Tesla's board before it becomes official.
