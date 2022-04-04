Elon Musk Becomes Largest Share Holder In Twitter With Almost 10% Purchase

Twitter stock is soaring on Monday’s premarket after news broke that Tesla CEO Elon Musk had taken a substantial stake in the company. Musk’s stake was revealed by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in a 13G filing released on Monday.

As per the SEC filing, Musk now owns 73,486,938 shares of common Twitter stock, which represents 9.2% of the social media platform’s common stock. The Tesla CEO’s stake in the company is worth $2.89 billion, at least based on Twitter’s closing price on Friday. With his purchase, Musk has now become Twitter’s single largest shareholder.