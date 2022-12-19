Elon Musk Believes Many Automakers Will Go Bankrupt

Elon Musk is known for his unique views on all things automotive and he recently said on Twitter that there are established automakers (which he didn’t name) that are closer than they think to going bankrupt. Granted, he was answering a tweet that specifically stated this and confirmed the original poster’s message, although it does slot into his usual narrative that the traditional car industry is headed for a nosedive. Answering a tweet by Farzad Mesbahi, a tech content creator on YouTube, who was talking about how fingers are being pointed at Tesla these days even though “most other automakers are on the doorstep of bankruptcy.” To this Elon replied that established automakers (which he did not name directly) are “much closer than they realize” to going bankrupt.



Read Article