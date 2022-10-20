Elon Musk Believes Tesla Is Worth Over $700 Billion

Elon Musk is very optimistic about Tesla's prospects for the future, so much so that he believes the EV maker has what it takes to become the world's most valuable company, of any industry.

During Tesla's Q3 2022 earnings call announcing revenues of $21.5 billion—about $500 million below analyst forecasts—the tech mogul said he could see the company becoming more valuable than Apple and Saudi Aramco. These are the world's No. 1 and No. 2 companies at the moment in terms of valuation.

Now, you may recall that Musk said before that he thought it was possible for Tesla to be worth more than Apple. At the time, the consumer electronics giant was valued around $700 billion, which is roughly what Tesla is worth at the moment based on its market capitalization.