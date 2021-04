Elon Musk projected that the Tesla Model Y could become the world’s best-selling car by 2022 or 2023. Musk announced that the Tesla Model 3 became the best-selling luxury sedan of any kind in the world during its latest earnings call. Based on Tesla’s calculations, the Model Y could beat the Model 3’s record.

“I’d say more likely than not that in 2022 Model Y is the best-selling car or truck of any kind in the world,” said Elon Musk during the Q1 2021 earnings call.