Elon Musk Believes There Is A Recession Coming - Pauses Hiring And Wants To Cut Workforce

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has a "super bad feeling" about the economy and wants to cut about 10 percent of jobs worldwide at the automaker, he said in an email to executives seen by Reuters. The message, sent on Thursday and titled "pause all hiring worldwide," came two days after the billionaire told staff to return to the workplace or leave. It adds to a growing chorus of warnings from business leaders about the risks of recession. Tesla employed almost 100,000 people at the company and its subsidiaries at the end of 2021, according to its annual SEC filing.



