Elon Musk Blames 71% Decline In Profits On Politics - Is That The Complete Story?

Tesla's Q1 2025 financial update is filled with bad news. There are all kinds of negative numbers inside, not the least of which being a year-over-year net income drop (attributable to common stockholders) of 71 percent.

A summary of Tesla's current standing was released prior to the company's Q1 conference call. But Tesla CEO Elon Musk sought to ease investors' worries by largely blaming politics and "blowback" from his work in the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Specifically, he mentioned "those who were receiving wasteful dollars" as waging attacks on him and the DOGE team.