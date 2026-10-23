Elon Musk Boldly Goes Where No One Thought He Would - Wants To Double Tesla Production Capacity By 2030

For years, Elon Musk insisted that Tesla is no longer a carmaker, but an AI and robotics company. This coincided with EV sales plummeting in 2024 and 2025, which prompted Musk to pivot Tesla's strategy. However, Tesla sales miraculously rebounded in 2026, and not only is Tesla a carmaker again, but Musk wants to double production capacity. What gives?

Tesla held its third-quarter earnings call on Wednesday, after releasing some mixed financial results that split investors and analysts. Unlike the shareholder deck, the conference allowed Tesla to present a clearer picture of its operations. As is often the case, Tesla tried to dazzle investors with rosy prospects, and in many ways, it succeeded.