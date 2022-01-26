Elon Musk CALLS OUT Ford And GM For 'CLAIMING' EV Leadership.

Agent001 submitted on 1/26/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:56:21 PM
Elon claps back at GM and Ford for 'CLAIMING' leadership in EV's.BEV Unit SalesGM in Q4: 26 Maria Barra "we are leading"Ford in 2021: 27,140 Jim Farley "we are leading"Tesla in Q4 308,600 & 2021 936,172 Elon Musk "??"— Alex (@alex_avoigt) January 25, 2022
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
