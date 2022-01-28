Elon Musk Calls Joe Biden "A Damp Sock Puppet" After False Claims That GM And Ford Lead The EV Sector

The ever-contentious Tweeter took to the social-media platform on Thursday to hit back at the Biden administration after the President spoke about the future of electric vehicles in America and seemed to have left Musk’s Tesla off the list of impactful companies.

“I meant it when I said the future was going to be made right here in America,” Biden’s original Tweet said. “Companies like GM and Ford are building more electric vehicles here at home than ever before.”

Musk negged back at him spelling out the letters of Tesla, pointing out that the POTUS had forgotten to mention the name of his company when talking about electric vehicles.