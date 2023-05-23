Elon Musk Calls Out Associated Press For Posting Lies On Twitter

Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter CEO Elon Musk has called out the Associated Press over the news agency’s claims about misinformation on Twitter. The AP had noted that false claims about the 2020 US elections being “rigged” are still “thriving” on the social media platform.

As per the Associated Press, an analysis by media intelligence firm Zignal Labs on behalf of the publication found that the ten most widely shared tweets which promoted the idea that the 2020 election was interfered with went unaddressed by Twitter’s anti-misinformation processes, such as the platform’s Community Notes feature.