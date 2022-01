Donald Trump make be banned from Twitter but Elon Musk ISN'T.



And he's not holding back.



Today he called out the corporate press as BLATANT LIARS (how long have we told you that BEFORE anyone called it out?) and is encouraged be the 'individualist media movement' to take away what LITTLE power and trust have left.



We're wondering with comments liek this will he be the NEXT to be BANNED?!





It is heartening to see the rise of individualist vs corporate media pic.twitter.com/7w9WDHhO3o — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 16, 2022