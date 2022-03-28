Elon Musk Calls Out Washington Post For 'Editorializing' Or A Nice Way Of Saying They SPUN His ACTUAL Words To Appease their PUPPETMASTER.

Billionaire founder of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, is calling out The Washington Post for again taking his comments out of context and editorializing while "reporting."



In an article published by the paper over the weekend, Musk is accused of being stubborn with regulators and not taking safety standards seriously.



Musk said in an email, 'For the 100th time, please give my regards to your puppetmaster,' referring to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who owns The Washington Post. In a subsequent email, he also criticized The Post’s paywall for online articles."



One Twitter user was amused by what the Post published, prompting Musk to explain what he really said.



