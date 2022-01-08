Elon Musk Calls Out Wikipedia For Changing The Definition Of Recession To Match Biden Administration's Disinformation

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has spoken up against Wikipedia’s decision to restrict edits on its “recession” page. The definition of a recession has become quite controversial lately, amidst the Biden administration’s insistence that the United States is not in a recession.

Wikipedia, arguably the internet’s most prolific online encyclopedia, decided to block users from revising its “recession” page. This happened after visitors to the site engaged in what could only be described as an editing war over the term’s definition. A Wikipedia user even edited the page to remove references to the standard definition of a recession.

The online encyclopedia’s actions have been criticized heavily, with some accusing Wikipedia of “running interference” for the Biden administration, according to a New York Post report. Tesla CEO Elon Musk threw his hat in the ring on Friday, tagging Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales and warning him that “Wikipedia is losing its objectivity.”