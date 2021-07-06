Elon Musk Cancels Model S Plaid+ - Customers Don't Need 400+ Miles Of Range

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has announced that the automaker will not produce the Plaid+ Model S.

Earlier this year, Tesla announced that it would release the Plaid and Plaid+ Model S and Model X vehicles, a refresh to its two flagship vehicles.

Originally planned for February deliveries, the Plaid Model S has been pushed back several months and will finally be delivered later this week. The Plaid+ Model S wasn’t supposed to be produced until mid-2022, according to Tesla’s online Design Studio.

However, Elon Musk has just announced that the speed and performance in the Plaid Model S is “just so good” and that Tesla won’t produce the Plaid+ variant of the sedan.