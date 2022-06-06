Elon Musk Changes His Tune - Tesla To Continue To Hire Hourly Workers

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk appears to have backflipped on his plan to cut 10 percent of the automaker’s workforce.

In an email sent to employees on Thursday last week, Musk said that he has a “super bad feeling” about the economy and planned to eliminate one in 10 of Tesla’s 100,000 employees. He also instructed Tesla executives to “pause all hiring worldwide.”

Fast forward a couple of days and Musk has changed his tune. When prompted by a Twitter follower suggesting that the total headcount at Tesla will increase in the coming 12 months, Musk said that yes, the company will grow its workforce “but salaried [employee numbers] should be fairly flat.”