Elon Musk Claims $60,000 Cybertruck Is A Limited Time Only Deal

Tesla just launched the most compelling version of the Cybertruck it has ever offered — a dual-motor all-wheel-drive model starting at $59,990, and CEO Elon Musk is already signaling that it won’t last.

In a post on X, Musk responded to the announcement of the new AWD Cybertruck with a cryptic but damning three words: “Only for the next 10 days.”

The comment confirms that the only Cybertruck configuration that actually makes sense for consumers is being treated as a limited-time promotion rather than a permanent addition to the lineup. It’s a baffling move for a vehicle that has failed to come anywhere close to its sales targets and desperately needs a viable entry point.


