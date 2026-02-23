Elon Musk Claims $60,000 Cybertruck Is A Limited Time Only Deal

Tesla just launched the most compelling version of the Cybertruck it has ever offered — a dual-motor all-wheel-drive model starting at $59,990, and CEO Elon Musk is already signaling that it won’t last.



In a post on X, Musk responded to the announcement of the new AWD Cybertruck with a cryptic but damning three words: “Only for the next 10 days.”



The comment confirms that the only Cybertruck configuration that actually makes sense for consumers is being treated as a limited-time promotion rather than a permanent addition to the lineup. It’s a baffling move for a vehicle that has failed to come anywhere close to its sales targets and desperately needs a viable entry point.